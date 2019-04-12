Final stages of Jewel Changi Airport open in Singapore

The final phases of Jewel Changi Airport, its Canopy Park and the Changi Experience Studio, have opened to the public.

The eagerly awaited Canopy Park attractions on the top level of Jewel include two mazes designed by British designer Adrian Fisher, the Mirror Maze and Hedge Maze, which cover 500 square metres combined, and contain look-out platforms.

The park also contains the 250 metre-long, three storey-high, suspended Manulife Sky Nets which allow visitors to bounce their way through Jewel’s Canopy level.

Other key attractions include the Discovery Slides, which is an art sculpture, playscape and a viewing gallery simultaneously, and the Canopy Bridge, which – with its a glass panel flooring suspended 23 metres above ground – provides visitors with a breath-taking view of the HSBC Rain Vortex and Shiseido Forest Valley that opened last month.

These attractions are interspersed between interactive garden spaces like the Foggy Bowls, a playing area enveloped in cloud, Topiary Walk, where visitors can come face to face with a herd of topiary animals, and Petal Garden, a 220 square metre seasonal floral display.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, there is a communal event space called Cloud9 Piazza, as well as eight food and beverage outlets including Burger & Lobster and Tiger Street Lab.

Visitors to Changi Airport can now also visit the Changi Experience Studio, an aviation-themed attraction offering digital experiences on level four of Jewel.

Managed by the Changi Airport Group, the studio uses a seemingly simple cardboard Travel Guide, which possesses state-of-the-art infrared and radio technology, to guide children and adults through interactive games, projection storytelling, immersive shows and gallery exhibits relating to Changi Airport’s rich history and reveals the more exciting aspects of airport operations.

A highlight of the Changi Experience Studio is the Garden of Harmony, where visitors can make music through vertical hand movements, which then play out in the form of a mesmerising audio and visual spectacle.

Hung Jean, chief executive officer, Jewel Changi Airport, said: “We’ve been delighted and overwhelmed by the positive response from travellers and Singaporeans alike since Jewel Changi Airport’s initial opening in April.

“Jewel has already made a big impression, so we’re thrilled future visitors to Changi Airport can now also try out some - or all - of the exciting activities and attractions that both the Canopy Park and Changi Experience Studio have to offer.”