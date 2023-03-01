Climb to New Heights at Changi Airport’s Newest Attraction: Climb@T3

A new sport climbing attraction will open in Changi Airport as part of Changi Airport Group (CAG)’s continuous effort to enhance the experience for passengers and visitors.

[email protected], managed by The Rock School (TRS) Singapore, will be located at Terminal 3 Basement 3. It will feature an 8-metre-high rock-climbing wall as well as a 12-metre-long boulder wall. The family-friendly facility will have both guided and free-and-easy programmes for climbers of varying skill levels, from as young as two years of age to adult enthusiasts.

Ms Phau Hui Hoon, General Manager of Landside Concessions at CAG said, “At Changi Airport, we’re constantly looking for ways to delight our visitors and inject excitement into our offerings. [email protected] is the latest addition to Changi Airport’s suite of leisure and entertainment offerings and will offer a fun and challenging experience to our passengers and visitors. We hope both new and experienced climbers will enjoy scaling new heights with us.”

Mr Chong Zedong, Managing Director of The Rock School, said, “The Rock School is excited to partner CAG in this initiative because we believe that with our 15 years of experience, [email protected], as a family-friendly facility, will be able to add to Changi Airport’s value-proposition of being a world-class icon and destination in itself.”

State-of-the-art climbing facilities

[email protected]’s star attraction is the 8-metre High Wall, spanning Basements 2 and 3. Constructed by the official wall provider for the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games, the wall’s nine lanes are each equipped with state-of-the-art auto belay systems, which allow families and friends to climb together even if they do not know how to belay. Climbers can challenge themselves with over 20 different climbing routes to pick from. In time to come, this will go up to about 30 routes, with each ranging in difficulty from beginner to intermediate levels.

Also available is the 12-metre-long, 2.5-metre-high Boulder Wall, open for use by all climbers but built primarily for younger and budding climbers to hone their skills and build their confidence before they move on to the High Wall.

Programmes for every type of climber

Climbers aged two and above who prefer a free and easy climbing session of up to two hours can opt for the ‘Climb and Play (Unguided)’ programme. Children aged 12 and below must be accompanied by an adult. Those who prefer more guidance can opt for the ‘Climb and Play (Guided)’ programme, where experienced instructors will spend an hour showing participants the ropes at the High Wall.

The Rock Tots programme, designed for children aged two to six, is filled with activities and games aimed at helping children get comfortable with climbing and learn new movement types in a fun and age-appropriate way. This fortnightly one-hour Boulder Wall-only programme will progressively challenge children both mentally and physically and is a great way of building parent-child rapport.

Programmes for those with special needs are also available on an ad-hoc basis, and will be led by specially-trained staff. More programmes, including TRS’ popular Step Up! Coaching Programme for children that employs a sustainable coaching pedagogy developed by sports science and youth development professionals, will be added to the line-up in the future.

While visitors are welcome to bring their own gear, [email protected] also offers climbing harnesses and shoes for rent. Programme bookings can be made at www.climbt3.sg.

Opening promotions

Opening promotions include Early Bird pricing of up to 30% off all packages purchased from 28 February to 10 March, and promotional pricing of up to 10% off from 11 March until further notice. Both Early Bird and promotional packages include complimentary equipment rental. Bookings can be made from 2 March onwards.

Once open, [email protected] will operate from 12:00pm to 9:30pm on Mondays to Fridays. On weekends and public holidays, the facility will open from 10:00am to 9:30pm, with regular coaching classes conducted between 10:00am to 12:00pm, and unguided and guided programmes commencing from 12:00pm onwards.