Changi Airport Group reopens southern wing of its newly revamped Terminal 2 departure hall

Changi Airport Group has reopened the southern wing of its newly revamped Terminal 2 departure hall, following the resumption of arrival operations at the terminal in May this year.

This reopening marks the latest step by CAG to support travel recovery. The additional capacity provided will help airlines to grow their business ahead of demand, in the lead-up to the year-end travel peak.

Singapore Airlines passengers first to enjoy facilities

Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights SQ104 bound for Kuala Lumpur and SQ706 flying to Bangkok were the first flights to depart from T2. A total of 17 SIA flights bound for Malaysia and Thailand will take off from T2 today, followed by the rest of SIA’s South East Asian destinations[1] from 13 October 2022.

From 18 October 2022, Air India (AI) and Air India Express (IX) will also move to T2 to start operations. The list of other airlines using T2 will be announced subsequently.

Refreshed design features in T2

Inspired by elements of nature, T2’s contemporary design concept incorporates extensive use of natural materials for its wall cladding and flooring. Giant green columns displaying a unique plant palette greet passengers as they enter the terminal from the kerbside. Beautifully landscaped greenery adorned the check-in rows, further infusing a sense of tranquility. In the transit area, the ever-cheery Sunflower Garden is also reopen to welcome passengers.

Besides injecting a sense of calm and relaxation through the use of greenery, T2’s refreshed design enhances the terminal experience for passengers. For instance, the check-in rows are spaced wider apart and slanted towards departure immigration to enhance the intuitiveness of wayfinding. New seating areas with comfortable lounge seats are also added in the departure hall.

Automated check-in kiosks are available for passengers who prefer to self-serve, before dropping off their luggage at the baggage drop-off counters. Thereafter, they can proceed to clear immigration via the automated immigration clearance gates.

Passengers can also look forward to more travel retail offerings and delectable food choices in the revamped terminal. Some 25 outlets are open from today, such as Lotte Duty Free Wines and Spirits, Cosmetics and Perfume by Shilla and Straits Food Village. New to Changi brands will also be introduced progressively. A number of familiar shops and services, such as Starbucks and SingPost, have returned to their original store locations. For those looking for even more shopping and dining options, they can simply hop onto the Skytrain to the Terminal 3 transit area, which is less than three minutes ride away.

T2’s transit hotel and pay-per-use lounge are open to departing and transit passengers, while eligible customers may use SIA’s SilverKris Lounge at T2.

Behind the scenes, various airport systems, such as air-conditioning chillers and baggage handling system have also been upgraded, to improve the terminal’s energy efficiency and productivity.

Ahead of T2 departure hall’s reopening, nearly 3,000 participants were involved in some 30 operational readiness tests led by CAG, which saw the airport partners operating at T2, including airlines, ground handlers and government agencies coming together to test their systems and processes, to ensure T2’s smooth reopening.

Mr Tan Lye Teck, CAG’s Executive Vice President of Airport Management, said, “The reopening of T2 for departure operations is another important chapter in Changi Airport’s reopening story, as it marks the airport’s progressive return to four-terminal operations. Changi has been through a lot over the past two-plus years and we are happy to welcome more passengers back. We wish to thank travellers for their patience and understanding. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the whole airport community for working together with us on this journey, and for their resilience and contributions to Changi.”