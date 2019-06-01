Emaar seeks to grow China presence with Youli Hospitality deal

Emaar Hospitality Group is strengthening its market outreach to China with a sales and marketing partnership agreement with Youli Hospitality Consulting.

As part of the agreement, the company will promote the hotels under Emaar Hospitality Group’s premium luxury Address Hotels + Resorts and upscale lifestyle Vida Hotels & Resorts across all key markets in China including Beijing and Shanghai.

Youli Consulting will promote Emaar Hospitality Group among Chinese travel and tour operators in addition to driving meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions traffic covering leading corporates.

The hotels will also be promoted through a dedicated WeChat/Weibo account to engage the digital-savvy young Chinese travellers.

Chris Newman, chief operating officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “China continues to be one of the fastest-growing tourism markets for Dubai, led by its ‘China Ready’ strategy.

“Our hotels are among the most recognised and sought-after by Chinese visitors for its proximity to attractions such as Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall that are visited by 97 per cent of all tourists to the city.

“Through our partnership with Youli Consulting, which has rich sales and marketing experience in the industry, we aim to strengthen guest arrivals from China.”

According to Dubai Tourism data, the number of Chinese travellers to Dubai increased 13 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year to 291,662, while total number of Chinese travellers to the city last year was 857,000 – a growth of 12 per cent over 2017.

Li Lei, founder of Youli Consulting, added: “Dubai is today among the most in-demand destinations among the Chinese travellers.

“As a leading representation company in the country, we understand the aspirations and needs of Chinese guests and we will promote Emaar Hospitality Group’s hotels in Dubai to young travellers, middle-class families, MICE agencies and corporates.

“We are confident that our integrated approach to enhance the visibility of our partner brands as well as our practical experience to make overseas hotels ‘China Ready’ will contribute to increased guest traffic from China to Emaar Hospitality Group hotels in Dubai.”

Emaar Properties has a growing footprint in China with representative offices to promote property sales and has announced plans to expand its Address branded hotels to key cities in the country.

Emaar is also developing the largest Chinatown in the Middle East at its new retail destination of the future, Dubai Square.