Fiji Airways implements piece based baggage policy

A new “piece based baggage policy” adopted by Fiji Airways will offer guests more convenient travel with less bulky luggage.

The National Carrier is moving away from the weight based policy for Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Pacific Islands to enhance the experience of our guests and to make baggage handling easier for them.

Our Business Class guests will be able to bring onboard two pieces of checked-in luggage at 30kgs each. This also applies to our Nadi to Honolulu service.

Our Economy Class guests will be allowed one piece at 30kgs.

The policy for mainland United States and Canada remains unchanged.

The policy is effective for bookings made from 15th December, 2022, for travel commencing on or after 01st February 2023.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Andre Viljoen says the new policy will enhance the seamless, Five Star travel experience that the National Carrier has championed.

“Carrying multiple pieces of luggage can be quite strenuous, so we have come up with a policy which is less stressful for guests. It’s convenient, and avoids confusion with different baggage policies for different destinations.

The piece-based baggage policy will also be implemented in markets which are due to re-open soon.”

In addition to the new policy, our Tabua Club Classic members will be entitled to one extra piece of checked in luggage at 10kgs while Tabua Club Plus members get one extra piece at 15kgs.

Anyone who has booked their flight prior to 15th December, but is flying on/after 01st February will still be covered by the airline’s weight-based policy.

Our regional carrier Fiji Link will have an allocation of one-piece checked-in luggage at 15kgs.