World of Hyatt Adds All-Inclusive Leisure Options in Europe

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the integration of 20+ European Inclusive Collection resorts into the World of Hyatt loyalty program, as well as the rebranding of AMR Collection to Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt. Following the Inclusive Collection launch in May 2022, guests and members will now have more all-inclusive resort options to choose from in the Americas and Europe, with additional European resorts in the Inclusive Collection expected to join World of Hyatt soon.

After entering the all-inclusive segment with the launch of Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara brands in 2013, followed by the addition of the AMR Collection portfolio in 2021, Hyatt has been further strengthening its leadership position with the introduction of the Inclusive Collection in May 2022. In the last four years alone, Hyatt has doubled the number of luxury rooms and tripled the number of lifestyle and resort rooms in its global portfolio.

“Since Hyatt’s acquisition of Apple Leisure Group in 2021, we have been thoughtfully integrating AMR Collection brands into the Inclusive Collection and the World of Hyatt loyalty program,” said Erica Doyne, senior vice president of marketing & communications, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “As of today, all brands that were previously part of AMR Collection will now live under the Inclusive Collection umbrella, alongside Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara. With this latest milestone, we’re unifying our complementary brands under one portfolio and continuing to capture the unwavering leisure demand.”

Hyatt’s portfolio of nine global all-inclusive brands will continue to bring exceptional and immersive experiences to guests and members with Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands.

World of Hyatt Offers More Global Leisure Travel Options Through Expanded Footprint

The Inclusive Collection offers travelers one of the largest portfolios of all-inclusive resorts in the world including 20+ new resorts in Spain with other destinations expected to join soon.

World of Hyatt’s increasing member base (up 20% in 2022 alone) will drive incremental demand, including to beach destinations such as Mallorca and Menorca in Spain, further expanding Hyatt’s brand footprint.

High-End Traveler Segment and Strong Member Base Expected to Drive Business to European Destinations:

Through the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group in 2021, Hyatt has made a transformational move to strengthen its business and provide more all-inclusive offerings to cater to leisure travelers.

Upcoming openings in Europe include:

Five distinct all-inclusive resorts in Bulgaria’s popular Black Sea destinations, Sunny Beach and Obzor, are expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The properties are expected to be branded Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas and Alua Hotels & Resorts and will bring Hyatt’s all-inclusive brand experiences to Eastern Europe, providing guests and members further access to leisure travel options in desirable locations.

The first Dreams Resort & Spa in Portugal’s serene island of Porto Santo in Madeira will further strengthen Hyatt’s European brand footprint and offer guests of all ages the ability to enjoy access to more than 10 a la carte restaurants, seven bars, unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits, 24-hour room service, daily activities, nightly entertainment and more following the resort’s planned 2024 opening.

In addition, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, the newest brand under the Inclusive Collection portfolio, is designed for the next generation traveler seeking engaging, adults-only, all-inclusive vacation experiences in a unique and down-to-earth atmosphere. The brand will offer crafted culinary experiences, wellness, and nutrition classes, as well as engaging activities and entertainment in a relaxed, casual setting.

To discover the impressive global footprint of Hyatt’s luxury all-inclusive resorts and learn more about all the rewarding ways members can enjoy luxury all-inclusive travel through World of Hyatt, visit hyatt.com/new.