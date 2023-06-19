Ferrari World Abu Dhabi welcomes over 1,000 participants at this year’s edition of ‘Formula Run’

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has once again organized a successful Formula Run hosting over 1,000 participants with a passion for adventure and sports across four racing tracks last week.

The race comprised of four separate routes for each running level, including a 2.5km, 5km and 10km route and a complementary 499-meter mini run tailored for little ones under 8 years old.

Each race included three podium spots where top runners were crowned and awarded gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively, in recognition of their achievement. All participants received a bespoke Formula Run finisher’s medal embroidered with Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s logo and a complementary Formula Run T-shirt at the end of the race.

Ferrari World is an award winning entertainment hub, winning the World Travel Award in 2022 for World’s Leading Theme Park based on Yas Island which itself won the award for World’s Leading Theme Park Destination.