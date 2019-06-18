Vietjet launches two new Japan connections

Vietjet has launched two new routes connecting Vietnam and Japan.

The news was revealed during a state visit to Japan by Vietnamese prime minister, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as part of the G20 summit.

The new routes will see Vietjet connect Ho Chi Minh City to Tokyo (Narita) and Da Nang to Tokyo (Haneda).

Vietjet currently operates three direct routes connecting Vietnam and Japan, connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Osaka, and Hanoi with Tokyo (Narita).

The new Ho Chi Minh City-Tokyo (Narita) route will operate daily return flights starting from July 12th with a flight time around six hours per leg, departing from Ho Chi Minh City at 00:05.

ADVERTISEMENT

The return flight departs from Tokyo at 08:55 and arrives at Ho Chi Minh City at 13:00.

The Da Nang-Tokyo (Haneda) route will operate daily return services beginning on October 26th, with a flight time of approximately five hours and thirty minutes per leg.

Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated Vietjet and said: “Vietjet has just been established for a few years but has developed rapidly, with a good record of safety and increasingly high-quality services.

“With the expansion of international and domestic flight networks together with its new and modern fleet, Vietjet will become a strong carrier in the region.

During the ceremony, Vietjet also received an official membership certificate for the Japan Federation of Economic Organisation (Keidanren).

Vietjet is one of the few foreign enterprises and the first low-cost carrier in the world to join the biggest comprehensive economic federation in Japan, comprising of around 1,500 members, including leading companies in Japan, national industrial associations, and regional economic organisations.

Speaking at the ceremony, vice president of Vietjet, Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh, said: “The rapid expansion of Vietjet’s flight network to Japan will help the people of the two countries have more options for their sight-seeing travels and business trips.

“In the coming future, we will continue to offer more flying opportunities to all local and international travellers, as well as more exciting experiences on the flights connecting the two countries.

“Passengers will in turn enjoy travelling on board the new aircrafts while being served delicious and hot inflight meals from our dedicated and friendly cabin crew, as well as being able to enjoy many exciting in-flight entertainment choices.”