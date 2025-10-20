WTM London to convene largest number of global leaders at this year’s Ministers’ Summit

Key global decision makers are set to converge for WTM London’s Ministers’ Summit this November, traditionally the world’s largest annual gathering of tourism leaders, each year.

Taking place on Tuesday 4th November, the event will once again be held in association with UN Tourism and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), moderated by Christian Fraser, Chief Presenter at BBC News. Taking place in the new Maritime Suite, George V Room 1 (part of Excel London’s newest expansion), the summit, now in its 19th year, is expected to showcase its most impactful lineup so far, building on momentum from previous events.

Last year, the summit brought together over 50 Tourism Ministers - a 12% increase on 2023 and record figure to date. A growth which reflects an overall uptake in attendance for WTM London, with 2025 on track to become the largest in the event’s 45-year history.

This year, the summit, ‘Reimagining Tourism Investment Models: Building Next-Generation Incentives’, will explore innovative approaches to tourism investment and forward-looking incentives, aligning with the show’s overarching conference theme of ‘Reimagining Travel in a Changing World’. Building on last year’s discussion, which focused on artificial intelligence, this year’s summit will address key topics such as the integration of emerging technologies to unlock new markets, tools to align investment with national economic transformation agendas and how to diversify tourism investment for long-term resilience.

With tourism entering a decisive stage of transformation, the summit will present clear steps to take tourism investment models from traditional and service-based to strategic and forward-looking.

Elsewhere on Tuesday 4th November, WTM London’s wider conference programme will see the return of the Sustainability and Geo-economics summits, as well as the unveiling of the latest WTM Global Travel Report, with the Technology and DEAI summits to follow the next day. The final day of the event will feature the Marketing summit, ITT Future You Forum and closing keynote session, with a soon to be announced special guest.

Chris Carter-Chapman, WTM London Event Director, said: “As the world’s most influential travel show, we’re delighted to be hosting the Minister’s Summit once more, particularly after such a strong attendance last year. WTM London has an undoubted impact at policy level, leading the way in top level discussion about the key issues affecting global tourism. As the industry adapts to challenges such as conflict and climate change, and opportunities like those presented by technological advances, it’s important to come together to share best practice and consider how we can harness tourism as a force for good.”