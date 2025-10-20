GO7 launches Marketing Triggers with Klaviyo to unlock new revenue opportunities for airlines

GO7, the growth platform for airlines, has joined forces with Klaviyo, the B2C CRM, to launch Marketing Triggers – a marketing automation solution built specifically for aviation.

Marketing Triggers integrates directly with the GO7 ecosystem and adapts Klaviyo’s powerful data-driven automation capabilities to the airline customer journey. The solution enables airlines to engage travellers at every stage of their journey – from pre-booking to post-trip – with personalized, behavior-based interactions that drive measurable revenue.

By turning customer data into action, airlines can improve booking conversions, recover abandoned bookings, and deliver personalized offers that increase ancillary revenue - all with minimal technical effort.

Adam Weiss, CEO of GO7, said: “Our customers deserve powerful direct sales tooling commonplace in other industries. With Marketing Triggers, we’ve combined GO7’s deep understanding of airline operations with Klaviyo’s industry-leading B2C CRM platform to deliver personalized, automated experiences.

“Advanced segmentation and personalization, omnichannel automation, and AI-driven flows help GO7 customers send the right message, at the right time, to the right traveller. Importantly, Marketing Triggers meets our requirement of not adding operational burden to our customers.”

In testing, Marketing Triggers has shown measurable success: one partner airline reduced bounce rates by 37% and increased booking conversions by nearly 1%, adding millions in incremental revenue. Simple, automated reminders recovered 6-10% of abandoned bookings, while personalized upsells at checkout delivered an average of 11% more ancillary revenue per customer.

