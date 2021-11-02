Expo 2020 welcomes millions of guests during first month

Expo 2020 Dubai organisers have hailed the first month of the event as a “huge success”, announcing an impressive 2,350,868 visits during October.

A host of memorable events, entertainment and seminars have been attracting people from the United Arab Emirates, region and beyond.

So far, 28 per cent of visits were made by persons under 18 years old, but this figure is expected to grow as the Expo School Programme expands during the cooler months ahead.

Taking a global overview, an impressive 17 per cent of the total visits came from overseas, which was notable considering the event takes place when many countries are still operating pandemic travel restrictions.

Expo has counted 185 nationalities through its gates, with the top five most popular overseas markets consisting of India, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

The majority of visitors intend to visit multiple times, with more than half (53 per cent) holding a Season Pass, more than a quarter (27 per cent) entering with a Multi-Day Pass and 20 per cent entering on a one-day ticket.

A total of 1,938 government leaders, including ministers, presidents, prime ministers and heads of state, have graced the Expo site to open their country’s pavilions, speak at official events or celebrate their nation’s Expo National Day.

Many of the 192 Country Pavilions – the first time in World Expo history that every participating nation has its own pavilion – have proved especially popular.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion, one of the largest on the Expo site, has attracted half a million visitors already.

A staggering 5,610 official events have been staged across the Expo site during the first month of operations.

As the UAE moves into its winter months and the weather become more temperate, visitor numbers are expected to steadily increase, enticed also by Expo’s ongoing programme of events.

November alone will feature the conclusion of a week of events marking Diwali, Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama headlining the second of Expo’s Infinite Nights concert series, and the beginning of a packed schedule of celebrations for the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.