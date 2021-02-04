Expo 2020 on track for October opening in Dubai

The steering committee of the college of commissioners general of Expo 2020 Dubai has held its sixth meeting, with participants reviewing progress on the event ahead of its opening on October 1st.

The virtual meeting gathered representatives of countries participating in the Expo, as well as the secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), Dimitri Kerkentzes, and representatives of the expo organiser including the director of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy.

Members of the steering committee discussed a range of points regarding the preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai, including the advancement of pavilions, logistical matters, content programming and health and safety measures that are being taken during the preparation phase as well as those planned for the period.

Regarding the latter, the BIE and its member states continue to monitor and assess the sanitary situation as it evolves to develop guidelines, anticipate measures and support preparedness accordingly.

Furthermore, with the Pavilions Premiere - the public opening of the thematic pavilions, beginning with Terra, the sustainability pavilion - members of the steering committee reviewed the measures and practices being put in place to ensure meaningful, safe and exceptional experiences for all visitors.

All participating countries and partners will have the opportunity to exchange on the advancement of Expo preparations during the next International participants meeting, which the organiser is aiming to hold in a physical format in early May.

Kerkentzes indicated: “The UAE, Expo 2020 Dubai and all International Participants continue to make progress in preparing for an exceptional and safe World Expo that will inspire visitors and instil optimism in creating a better future.”

More Information

Breaking Travel News earlier spoke to Sumathi Ramanathan, director of destination marketing for Expo 2020 Dubai about plans for the upcoming event.

Find out what she told us here.