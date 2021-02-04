St Lucia tightens Covid-19 travel restrictions

All arrivals to Saint Lucia must have proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than five days before arrival.

The new rule will be effective from February 10th and applies to all travellers over five-years-of-age.

All travellers must also adhere to all safety protocols in place throughout the Caribbean destination, including wearing a mask in public places, while they will also be subject to mandatory screening and temperature checks at ports of entry and throughout a stay.

Regulations also state guests will be transferred by certified taxi to Covid-19 approved accommodation.

St Lucia tourism minister, Dominic Fedee, said: “In order to co-exist with Covid-19, we must constantly evaluate our safety and travel protocols.

“In due consideration of all factors affecting the health of Saint Lucian citizens and international visitors, we are tightening testing protocols based on our current conditions.”

Also arrivals must complete and submit a travel registration form, which is found on the Saint Lucia Covid-19 travel advisory page here.