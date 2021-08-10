Expo 2020 Dubai unveils Programme for People and Planet

Expo 2020 Dubai has revealed the calendar for its Programme for People and Planet.

It is composed of a schedule of events, experiences, thought-leadership and public conversations that aim to find solutions for some of the most pressing problems facing the world.

Designed with and for the global community, the Programme for People and Planet will harness the connecting power of World Expos to catalyse a legacy of transformative change.

The Programme for People and Planet will run across the entire six months of Expo 2020, anchored by ten Theme weeks and 18 international days, each of which explore key issues of global significance.

Through the theme weeks, participants will investigate solutions to critical global challenges, ranging from mitigating climate change and biodiversity loss and making human habitats more sustainable, to bridging the digital divide and ensuring equal access to education and healthcare.

More than 220 events will take place as part of the programme, from large forums and public conventions, to seminars and workshops.

Underpinned by the themes of technology and innovation, youth and women and girls’ empowerment, the Programme for People and Planet will assemble an unparalleled array of perspectives, fostering exchanges of impactful ideas between leading experts.

Nadia Verjee, chief of staff, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Sitting at the heart of our World Expo, and taking place at a moment in time that could not be more urgent or opportune, the Programme for People and Planet is the manifestation of our theme and purpose, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating The Future’.

“It will not only form an essential part of our event-time activities, but will also catalyse a one-of-a-kind movement to shape the legacy that Expo 2020 leaves the world, long after we close our doors, resulting in a meaningful and measurable impact for generations to come.”

The Programme for People and Planet reflects challenges and opportunities facing not just the decision-makers of today, but all 7.8 billion people living on this planet.

Visitors to Expo 2020 will also be able to explore the topics raised in the Programme for People and Planet by embarking on a curated visitor journey.