Expo 2020 Dubai to sponsor Rajasthan Royals in IPL

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have announced a partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai for the upcoming 14th season of the cricket competition.

Taking place from October 1st to March 31st, Expo 2020 will welcome more than 190 nations and millions of people from across the globe to Dubai.

As part of the association, Expo 2020 Dubai will appear on the front of the Rajasthan Royals’ jersey as principal sponsor, helping to spread the Expo 2020 message to millions of cricket fans all over the world, with exactly six months until the event opens its doors.

The first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, Expo 2020 Dubai will be a global experience bringing together people, communities and nations to build bridges, inspire action and deliver real-life solutions to real-life challenges.

With shared beliefs of innovation, collaboration and optimism for the future, the partnership reiterates Rajasthan Royals’ commitment to act as a vehicle for change, with a track record of providing opportunities to young individuals to create brighter futures for themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Lush McCrum, chief operating officer, Rajasthan Royals, said: “We are delighted to welcome Expo 2020 as our principal sponsor for this upcoming season.

“At the Royals we are driven by our ambition to impact society through cricket and this partnership with Expo 2020 is another exciting step on that journey.

“To support this incredible event in bringing together some of the brightest and most inquisitive minds to seek solutions to the world’s greatest challenges, is something that resonates extremely strongly with us.

“We hope this partnership will excite, inspire and bring many long-lasting positive relationships to benefit society more broadly.”

The Royals’ team, under director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, (Sri Lanka) and the leadership of captain Sanju Samson (India), and including renowned international stars Ben Stokes (England), Chris Morris (South Africa) and Jos Buttler (England), proves to be an ideal global brand to complement Expo 2020 Dubai’s vision.

The IPL broke viewership records during the 2020 season, with over 550 million viewers, and millions of cricket fans from around the world are expected to watch and support teams this season.

India is a key visitation market for Expo 2020 Dubai and will feature a dedicated India pavilion.