Experience Korea in the heart of London with KOREA NOW festival

This month, London will play host to a brand-new Korean festival connecting Korean culture and landscapes. The festival celebrates both the Visit Korea Year 2023-24, and the 140th anniversary of relations between the UK and Korea.

Korea NOW, taking place on Saturday 10 June, will transport visitors to Korea through a first of its kind immersive installation at Tottenham Court Road’s Outernet London. From bucket list travel inspiration to mouth-watering Korean food, live music and art installations in 360-degree Ultra HD, visitors can immerse themselves in all things Korea.

Free to join, the captivating installations will feature bespoke digital artworks curated by seven Korean artists: STUDIO ARTECH, AHN GRAPHICS, LED.ART, Lim Yong-hyun, Lee Lee-nam, Lim Chang-min and 2GREY. Members of the public will be able to enjoy K-beauty demonstrations by Beauty Play, music by the world-renowned Korean band MUTO, and K-Pop dance performances, along with delicious Korean cuisine and more. There will be the opportunity for visitors to win a dream trip to Korea for two.

The digital art exhibition can be viewed in the Now Trending room, Now Building room and Now Arcade area at Outernet, London’s most immersive entertainment district, which boasts the “world’s largest LED screen deployment”. St. Giles Square will be transformed into a Korean market hosting vendors offering food and drink, music, art, beauty, travel inspiration and more.

Outernet London and St. Giles Square, Charing Cross Rd, London, WC2H 8LH

Free Admission: Saturday 10 June, 11am-11pm

