Thompson Hotels Expands Culture Lives Here Program with New Creative Activations and Experiences

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announces the expansion of Culture Lives Here, a program that spans across the entire Thompson Hotels portfolio and is aimed at honoring and celebrating creatives.

Dubbed as ‘culture shifters,’ these individuals are making a significant impact in different facets of culture, including music, art, fashion, design, and culinary. This year, eight new culture shifters will curate on-property events and activations for guests, locals and World of Hyatt members at four Thompson Hotels properties in the United States. The Thompson Hotels brand is also launching ‘A Taste of Thompson’ Dinner Parties, which are limited time offerings that invite guests and locals to collaborate with the brand’s talented chefs and bar leaders to curate and host the ultimate summer soiree at select Thompson Hotels.

“Through the expansion of Culture Lives Here and introduction of our ‘A Taste of Thompson’ Dinner Parties concept, we’re honoring Thompson Hotels’ roots in culture and taking it to new heights,” said vice president and global brand leader of Hyatt’s lifestyle & luxury brands, Crystal Vinisse Thomas. “The brand has always been about creating cultural epicenters, and through these initiatives, we’re celebrating important voices impacting each hotel’s locale, while also championing our own team members shaping the culture within our walls.”

Explore Cultural Events and Activations with Local Creatives

Thompson Hotels’ Culture Lives Here provides a platform for rising and established creative artists to showcase their talents within the Thompson Hotels universe, while fostering an inspiring program for guests and locals to experience first-hand. This year, the brand has teamed up with eight culture shifters to launch dynamic events and activations available for guests and locals at Thompson Hollywood, Thompson Austin, Thompson Atlanta – Buckhead, and Thompson Central Park New York. Event goers will have the opportunity to meet these individuals who each, through their lives and work, impact the cultural landscape of their respective locales.

Thompson Hollywood: Thursday, June 8

To celebrate the launch of this year’s Culture Lives Here events, guests and locals experienced the premiere of The Bright Side, a short film co-directed by Los Angeles culture shifters: International Tap Star Maud Arnold and cinematographer and director Joshua Steen at Thompson Hollywood. The screening was followed by a panel discussion centered on how culture is evolving in today’s world and specifically how it’s being shaped in Los Angeles. The Bright Side will be available for guests to view via select Thompson Hotels’ in-room entertainment.

Thompson Austin: Tuesday, August 15

Discover new threads and deep beats with Austin culture shifters wardrobe stylist and philanthropist Loreal Sarkisian and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada, co-founder of American psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, where the two creatives team up to present a fashion showcase with music accompaniment.

Thompson Atlanta – Buckhead: Monday, September 18

Immerse in Atlanta’s diverse art and music scene with local culture shifters, world renowned photographer and creative entrepreneur, Cam Kirk, and Tunde Balogun, co-founder and president of Atlanta-headquartered music label, LVRN, with a short film co-directed by the two tastemakers centered on Atlanta’s culture and their impact on the city’s rich history.

Thompson Central Park New York: Thursday, November 30

Experience a captivating showcase from New York City culture shifters Daniel J. Watts, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated multidisciplinary artist, and Josef Adamu, creative director for Sunday School, which is an agency that focuses on educating through photography and film. Here, guests will enjoy a live performance centered on celebrating Black joy.



Details on how to reserve event tickets will be available on Hyatt’s FIND platform on Friday, June 16. A function within Hyatt’s industry-leading World of Hyatt program, FIND allows guests and members to explore more than 200 experiences offered globally.

Beyond the on-property events, guests can learn more about Culture Lives Here through curated in-room content available across the Thompson Hotels portfolio, including access to short films and panel recordings from this year’s culture shifters.



“I’m honored and excited to be a part of this year’s group of culture shifters,” says Joshua Steen, cinematographer and culture shifter in Los Angeles. “It’s been a pleasure teaming up with fellow creatives and learning how our travels are a major source of inspiration in forming the way we approach our work. Through Culture Lives Here, we’re given a unique platform to push our creative boundaries, and more importantly, make meaningful connections with locals and visitors in the places we call home.”

Experience Bespoke Summer Soirees with ‘A Taste of Thompson’ Dinner Parties

To celebrate Thompson Hotels’ distinct culinary heritage and unique social spaces, the brand is also rolling out ‘A Taste of Thompson’ Dinner Parties. These elevated experiences will invite guests, locals, and members to customize and host their own bespoke dinner party at a Thompson Hotel. From personalized menus and decor to curated music and delightful surprises, hosts will work with the property’s culinary and events teams to tailor every aspect of their dinner party, setting the mood for a lively and memorable gathering for up to 16 guests. Launching in late June 2023 and available at select Thompson Hotels locations, dinner parties will take place in intimate spaces throughout the hotels, including rooftops, private dining rooms, event venues and participating properties’ signature Thompson Suite. ‘A Taste of Thompson’ Dinner Parties will connect guests, locals, and members with the authentic culinary culture of each city, exemplifying the brand’s commitment to celebrating culture within guests’ experiences. To find more information about ‘A Taste of Thompson’ Dinner Parties, visit each participating Thompson property’s “Offers” page.