Gulf Air prepares for Maldives debut as latest A320neo arrives from Airbus

Gulf Air has welcomed its third Airbus A320neo.

On October 26th the new aircraft will begin operating the national carrier Bahrain’s newest route, to Malé, capital of the Maldives.

The delivery is part of a major fleet development project, which will see the airline receive a total of 12 Airbus A320neo aircraft by the end of 2023.

“We are proud of this fantastic milestone as we continue with our brand promise in expanding our fleet along with our network,” stated Krešimir Kučko, chief executive at Gulf Air.

“With its tranquil beaches and crystal-clear waters; the Maldives is a breath-taking destination that fits perfectly in our new boutique strategy where we cater to the premium traveller seeking a tropical holiday wrapped in luxury, endorsed by our excellent connectivity through Bahrain International Airport.”

Gulf Air will operate five weekly non-stop flights from Bahrain International Airport, departing at 23:20 and landing at 06:25 local time and then an onward journey to Colombo, capital of Sri Lanka, at 07:25, landing at 09:25.

The return flight begins in Colombo at 16:55, arrival in Male at 17:55 and departing to the Kingdom of Bahrain at 18:55, landing at 22:05.

Gulf Air’s A320neo is the most advanced and fuel-efficient version of the single-aisle A320 aircraft family.