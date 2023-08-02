White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad Celebrates 125 Years

This year, The White Pass & Yukon Route is celebrating 125 years of service in the North. The iconic railroad has resumed operations into the Yukon territory this summer for the first time since 2019.

The service is departing from Skagway in Alaska once more and running excursions to Fraser Lake and Lake Bennett in British Columbia, before the journey ends in Carcross in the Yukon.

Widely acclaimed as the most “Scenic Railway of the World’, the White Pass & Yukon Route was built in 1898 during the Klondike Gold Rush. The narrow-gauge railroad is an International Historic Civil Engineering Landmark, a designation shared with the Panama Canal, the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty. Visitors will experience the breathtaking panorama of mountains, glaciers, gorges, waterfalls, tunnels, trestles and historic sites from the comfort of vintage rail cars.

Carcross was originally called “Caribou Crossing” by the miners en route to find their fortunes in Gold Rush Town Dawson City, because of the large number of woodland caribou that migrated through the region. A friendly community within the Traditional Territory of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation, Carcross is surrounded by big skies, soaring mountains and emerald-coloured glacier-fed lakes. The little community is thriving with Indigenous art and culture and visitors can discover some of Carcross’s treasures including the only one-way street in the Yukon, the oldest hotel in the territory, the smallest desert in the world and the Yukon’s strongest bridge.

