Branson celebrates opening of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Richard Branson, has welcomed the opening of the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The Virgin Group founder was the first to arrive at the casino-resort in a parade of classic British cabs where he was welcomed by executives from JC Hospitality, Hilton, Virgin Hotels and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas team members.

The property will operate as part of Curio Collection by Hilton.

“Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is unstoppable.

“What an incredible time with the Virgin Hotels team and all our guests.

“It was so delightful seeing such energy and excitement in the air as we welcomed the latest Virgin Hotel to the family,” said Branson.

“We celebrated with a fun party, a lot of dancing, and of course, many surprises and delights for our guests.

“Looking forward to my next visit!”

Branson was joined by Richard Bosworth, chief executive of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas; James Bermingham, chief executive of Virgin Hotels; Gary Steffen, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton; and governor Steve Sisolak for a press conference.

“It felt great to welcome our partners, friends and family to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to celebrate the completion of the resort and the opening of Élia Beach Club,” Bosworth said.

Branson made a surprise appearance at T-Mobile Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Playoff game versus the Colorado Avalanche.

He rang the siren before puck drop of the first period, rallying the home crowd ahead of game six, where the Knights eventually went on to win the game 6-3 and the series 4-2.

Image: Kabik Photo Group