Eurostar to launch direct connections to Amsterdam

Eurostar has confirmed its London-Amsterdam service will operate fully direct both to and from the Netherlands from the end of April.

Since 2018, Eurostar has provided a route from London to Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

The new connection – direct both ways – will offer hassle-free travel between these European cities and a compelling reason for travellers to switch from plane to train.

Tickets are available from February 11th, for travel from Amsterdam starting on April 30th and from Rotterdam on May 18th.

Grant Shapps, secretary of state for transport in the UK, said: “We’re continuing to invest in modern, efficient transport links with the continent so our businesses and tourism industry can flourish.

“The days of passengers being forced to decamp from the train at Brussels to file through passport control will soon be over, as we look forward to direct, return, high-speed services to Amsterdam and beyond.”

There are currently three outbound services a day from the UK to the Netherlands.

The direct inbound journey from Amsterdam to London will start with two services, with the aim of increasing to a third, and then a fourth.

Mike Cooper, chief executive, Eurostar, said: “Our services from the UK to the Netherlands have proved very popular with over half a million travellers since launch.

“Our fully direct service marks an exciting advance for high-speed rail and provides consumers with a comfortable, environmentally friendly alternative to the airlines on one of Europe’s busiest leisure and business routes.”