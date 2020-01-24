Time Express Hotels makes debut in Sharjah

Time Hotels has debuted its Time Express Hotels brand with the opening of a new property in Sharjah.

The three-star Time Express Hotel Al Khan comprises 55 keys in total.

Spread across five floors, there are 50 rooms and five suites, with the latter featuring well equipped kitchenettes.

Mohamed Awadalla, chief executive, Time Hotels, said: “This is a very exciting chapter in Time Hotels’ history as we open our first property under Time Express Hotels – our newest hotel brand in the Time portfolio.

“Built with both business and leisure visitors in mind, this hotel is fully equipped with everything the modern, budget conscious traveller requires, delivering a fresh and stylish environment at unbeatable value for guests not looking to compromise on quality.”

Time Express Hotel Al Khan is located just 15 minutes’ drive from Dubai International Airport, 20 minutes from Sharjah International Airport and a 15-minute walk from Al Khan Beach.

The hotel will feature Foodio, an all-day dining outlet which serves sumptuous international dishes as well as authentic Arabic cuisine, offering guests both buffet and a la carte dining options.

Guests will also have access to a temperature-controlled rooftop swimming pool as well as a 24-hour fitness centre which is fully equipped with top-of-the-line equipment, a prayer room and underground car parking spaces.

The hotel will also feature two multi-purpose conference rooms which are suitable for a range of different events, providing state-of-the-art equipment in an efficient and comfortable environment.

Accommodating up to 30 guests, Time Al Khan has an experienced conference and events team on hand to ensure a stress-free and successful delivery of all events.

The opening of Time Express Hotel Al Khan is part of a huge expansion programme, with the company set to extend its footprint in the UAE with further openings in Dubai as well as other properties across the MENA region including Egypt.

Awadalla added: “This is set to be a busy year for Time Hotels with several properties due to come online over the next 12 months.

“We have been very strategic with our upcoming openings, identifying and assessing demand within the market and working to implement the most suitable brand from the Time portfolio that best matches that demand.”

Time Hotels is a UAE-headquartered hospitality company and hotel operator.