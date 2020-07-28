Etihad Airways rolls out compulsory Covid-19 testing

All travellers flying Etihad Airways from August 1st around the world to Abu Dhabi, and those transferring via Abu Dhabi onto other flights, will be required to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test result.

Passengers will be asked to submit a test from a list of approved testing facilities listed on a new website, alongside their ICA approval if Abu Dhabi is their end destination.

The PCR test must be carried out within 96 hours prior to arrival in Abu Dhabi and a negative Covid-19 PCR test result certificate from one of the approved clinics listed must be shown for approval to board.

Children under the age of 12 and people with mild to severe disabilities are currently exempt from this PCR test requirement.

Travellers leaving the UAE from Abu Dhabi to any country in the European Union, the United Kingdom, or to any country where it is mandatory by the authorities at the destination, a negative Covid-19 PCR test result will be required within 96 hours prior to departure.

To help facilitate this process, Etihad Airways is collaborating with Mediclinic Middle East to offer departing travellers the option of convenient PRC testing, for a fee, at their home, or at Mediclinic facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai prior to their travel.

Abu Dhabi

At the same time, a total of 146 hotel and key tourism and retail establishments have successfully enrolled in the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s Go Safe certification initiative.

The programme was launched in June to elevate and standardise hygiene and cleanliness levels across the emirate.

Louvre Abu Dhabi and W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island were among the first venues to obtain the certification and have been followed by the likes of Emirates Palace and the St Regis Abu Dhabi, along with key tourism sites Qasr Al Hosn and Cultural Foundation, in earning the new health and safety-focussed certification.

With more establishments currently undergoing the assessment process, DCT Abu Dhabi aims to get the entire UAE capital Go Safe-certified by the end of August.

The increase in the number of certified hotels and venues shows Abu Dhabi’s increasing preparedness to welcome guests and visitors once more, with these establishments assessed against 313 checkpoints that measure the standard of safety measures implemented.

These measures include the adoption of social distancing courses, checkpoints for temperature screenings and regular disinfection of all operational areas.

DCT Abu Dhabi, along with the government of Abu Dhabi, has also announced that regular COVID-19 testing for all tourism sector staff has been made mandatory.