Etihad Airways marks significant milestone

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has achieved a significant milestone as the first of its cadet pilots successfully completed ‘Base Training’ on an actual Boeing 787 Dreamliner as part of its Multi-Crew Pilot License (MPL) programme.

‘Base Training’ flights are used to train cadet pilots on take-off and landings under the supervision of a qualified instructor. After this step, the cadet pilots will further progress their training on the most efficient and advanced wide-body aircraft in the market, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Launched in October 2020, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner MPL programme was developed in collaboration with IATA and the GCAA and has been designed to meet the growing demand for highly skilled pilots in the industry.

To achieve the highest proficiency standards, the programme trains cadets to become fully qualified Boeing 787 Dreamliner pilots through an accelerated and highly advanced curriculum that capitalises on leading industry learning techniques and technology.

The programme provides pilots with structured training tailored to meet the requirements of the airline, its aircraft and operational environment. It includes theoretical knowledge and simulator training, as well as on-the-job flight training with some of the most experienced instructors on this aircraft type.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Airways said, “Etihad’s UAE national cadet pilots are the first to complete this significant milestone on one of the world’s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner MPL programmes”.

“This achievement is a testament to Etihad’s commitment to continuously invest and develop our UAE national talent by adopting state-of-the-art training methodologies. Through this programme, Etihad’s cadet pilots will receive the most advanced training in commercial aviation as we prepare for our continued growth in 2023 and beyond”.

The base training flight was successfully flown by Second Officers Aya Saleh Alaudhli and Abdulla Rasheed Alsheebani under the supervision of Captain Suraj Weerasekera.

Second Officer Aya Saleh Alaudhli said: “Thanks to our leadership and their belief in Emirati women, I am proud and privileged to be in the first batch of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner MPL programme that Etihad has successfully pioneered”.