Etihad Airways celebrates the festive season and welcomes 2023 in the sky

With over 1.5 million passengers expected over the winter break, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will be celebrating the festive season in the sky with a special-themed menu and props for guests on board selected flights.

Over the festive period, the classic festive themed menu will be available from 23 to 25 December on many routes including the US, UK, Canada, Lebanon, South Korea, the Philippines, the Seychelles, South Africa, Australia, and most destinations across Europe. The delicious menu includes festive favourites such as turkey roulade, chestnut stuffing and chocolate yule log with cherry compote.

For the first time, Etihad will be ushering in the New Year in style on its flights. On 31 December 2022, all flights crossing midnight in the sky will join in the countdown and celebrate the new year on board with customised fun props for guests, as well as celebratory giveaways. Celebratory drinks will also be served in the moments before midnight.

Etihad’s award-winning E-BOX inflight entertainment will feature a dedicated ‘Holiday Movies’ channel including festive classics such as Love Actually and Home Alone, as well as themed TV programming and music for the season.

Guests flying with Etihad Airways over the busy festive period can take advantage of convenient services like its quick self-service bag drop facility which provides a faster check-in experience allowing guests to skip the queues. Once checked-in online, the self-service facility allows travellers to seamlessly retrieve their booking, print the bag-tag and process their bags in less than two minutes.