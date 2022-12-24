Keep that festive feeling this January with Aer Lingus’  Manchester sale!

Customers can extend the festivities into the New Year thanks to Aer Lingus’ January seat sale on all direct flights across the Atlantic from Manchester.

Customers looking to take a trip to the US can enjoy return flights to New York from £399 and Orlando from just £419*.

Those craving warmer weather and sandy beaches in 2023 can jet off to Barbados from £419 and explore the picturesque scenery of the Caribbean.

Aer Lingus customers can make the most of the special fares to all three destinations when booked between midnight 22 December 2022 and 16 January 2023, for travel between 1 February and 30 June 2023.

Holidaymakers and business travellers alike can expect a warm and friendly Irish welcome on the airline’s three direct transatlantic services from Manchester, as well as enjoying in-flight dining and free access to a world of entertainment, thanks to its state-of-the-art inflight entertainment service.

Customers can also take advantage of a further 15 transatlantic destinations* from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol, Southampton, Leeds Bradford, Exeter, Newcastle, Cornwall Newquay and Isle of Man, when flying via Dublin.

Connecting to North America with Aer Lingus via its Dublin hub, UK travellers can experience the benefit of US Immigration Pre-clearance before they depart which allows them to arrive into the US like a domestic passenger, avoiding any lengthy immigration queues.



For more information on the January sale and for bookings, visit aerlingus.com.