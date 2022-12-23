BRITISH AIRWAYS LAUNCHES ITS BIGGEST SALE OF THE YEAR

British Airways and British Airways Holidays have launched their biggest sale of the year, offering customers huge savings for bookings made before 31 January 2023

The sale, with offers on more than 100 destinations, includes Europe seven-night holiday packages from £199pp and return flights to the Caribbean from £451.

Travellers looking to fly across the Atlantic are being offered return flights to New York from London Gatwick from £342 and London Heathrow to Los Angeles and Chicago from just £399. Those wanting to escape the cold and head east to Dubai for a luxury break can do so with return flights from £429, jet off to the Caribbean to capture some winter sun in timeless Barbados from £513 return or make new memories with the airline’s new route from London Gatwick to Aruba from £521 return.

With a multitude of European city breaks to choose from, customers looking for affordable luxury can enjoy great Club Europe (short-haul business class) deals and stroll through the streets of Paris from £217 return or romance in Rome from £258 return. For those who’d like to cross the Atlantic in luxury, return Club World (business class) flights include London Heathrow to New York from £1,953 and Boston from £2,015.

Those looking for their next European getaway can take advantage of the incredible holiday packages (flight + hotel) on offer this year with British Airways Holidays. Seven-night beach holiday favourites such as the Algarve, Mallorca and Malta are available from just £199pp, with city breaks starting from just £119pp. All-inclusive European stays are available from £379pp, and flight + car packages are also on offer from £159pp.

Meanwhile, those looking for far-flung holidays can enjoy seven-nights in Orlando from £499pp, the Caribbean from £599pp and the Maldives from £1199pp. Those in the market for a mini-break can jet off on three-night trips to New York from £499pp or Dubai from £469pp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claire Bentley, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays, said: “We know now more than ever that our customers are seeking the best savings to maximise value for money. Our biggest sale of the year has something for everyone, with incredible offers across our international network of destinations and a range travel dates. Whether its winter sunshine, a city break, or reuniting with family and loved ones, there’s a deal for everyone this year.”

All holiday packages include 23kg of baggage per person and can be secured with deposits from £60pp, with the final balance due up to four weeks before travel. Executive Club Members can also earn double Tier Points on flights taken as part of a package holiday, with the offer now extended until 31 December 2023.