QATAR AIRWAYS BECOMES THE OFFICIAL AIRLINE PARTNER OF THE GLOBAL IRONMAN AND IRONMAN 70.3 SERIES

Qatar Airways and IRONMAN have entered a long-term global partnership, making Qatar Airways the Official Airline Partner of the Global IRONMAN® Series and IRONMAN® 70.3® Series through the 2025 season.

n addition, Qatar Airways will be the title partner of the 2022 editions of IRONMAN 70.3 Sunshine Coast, IRONMAN Maryland, IRONMAN 70.3 Washington, and IRONMAN 70.3 Western Sydney triathlons and will connect athletes, officials, and fans via Brisbane Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and Sydney Airport, respectively. Qatar Tourism will also be promoted to athletes and spectators across the global IRONMAN series as part of the partnership.

As part of the partnership, athletes travelling to IRONMAN or IRONMAN 70.3 events using Qatar Airways will have access to a range of benefits, such as promotional fares for themselves and family members, and for those travelling to or via Qatar, additional special offers to Doha attractions are also included. Furthermore, athletes who have completed an IRONMAN or an IRONMAN 70.3 event within the last 12 months will also be eligible to other unique benefits. To learn more about the benefits, please visit: qatarairways.com/IRONMAN

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Qatar Tourism Chairman, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Our partnership with The IRONMAN Group is a natural fit for our brand, where human endeavour proves that anything is possible. We admire the relentless effort and dedication of the athletes, attributes we strive to reflect in the way we serve our customers.”

H.E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker added: “IRONMAN races are hosted in different cities across the world, making our global network the perfect medium through which to connect endurance sports enthusiasts, athletes, supporters, and officials.”

“Providing our athletes with an unmatched race experience is at the core of what we do, so we’re thrilled to partner with an airline that reflects our customer centric approach and is committed to the highest standards in everything they do,” said Andrew Messick, President and Chief Executive Officer for The IRONMAN Group. “Our IRONMAN events have long brought together different communities and cultures through their love of endurance sport, so how better to continue doing this than with the world’s fastest growing airline. This is the beginning of an exciting partnership for both of us, our athletes, and future athletes and supporters who we hope to welcome at an event in the near future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership was marked on August 21, 2022 at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum in Doha, Qatar. Along with leadership from both organisations, Lulwa Al Marri – the first Qatari female athlete to complete a full distance IRONMAN race, was in attendance. For several years, many Qatari athletes have participated in and completed different IRONMAN triathlons across the world.

Qatar Airways’ goal is to bring communities together through sport. Announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, it has an extensive global sports partnership portfolio. The partnership with IRONMAN will further elevate Qatar Airways’ extensive sports portfolio supported by the World’s Best Airline, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Bayern München, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, and additional partnerships across multiple sports disciplines such as equestrianism, kitesurfing, padel and tennis. With more travel routes being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to connect to a destination of their choice.

Since its debut in 1978, IRONMAN events have become globally known for being the world’s most challenging single-day sporting competitions. IRONMAN triathlons are a series of full-distance races composed of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride, and a 26.2-mile run, in that order. Similar to the IRONMAN triathlons, the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlons maintain the structure and format of the original triathlon series but with half of each distance, featuring a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and 13.1-mile run.