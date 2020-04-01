Ethiopian Airlines reduces UK services

Ethiopian Airlines has announced temporary schedule adjustments to its UK flight operations.

From today, and for a period of four weeks, the airline has paused the four times weekly Manchester operation and reduced its daily flight to Heathrow to three weekly departures.

The Heathrow route will operate on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

The flights will continue to allow for urgent cargo supplies and transiting passengers from UK and Africa to be repatriated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the schedule changes, Michael Yohannes, Ethiopian Airlines country manager, UK, remarked: “I would like to thank our passengers for their patience during these tough unprecedented times and look forward to welcoming them back on-board in the future.

“I would also like to thank all Ethiopian staff across the network and particularly in the UK who over the past few weeks have risen to the challenges and been amazing in helping us sustain and operate our scheduled operation as planned.”

Coronavirus

For all the latest from Breaking Travel News on the coronavirus pandemic, take a look here.