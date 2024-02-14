Ethiopian Airlines Unveils State-of-the-Art Gode Ugaas Miraad Airport Terminal

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline group in Africa, is pleased to announce the finalization of Gode Ugaas Miraad Airport Terminal building and aircraft parking with taxiway construction Project. The new state of the art airport terminal has been opened for service in a grand inauguration in the presence of H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Prime Minister of Ethiopia and H.E Mustafe Mohammed Omer President of the Somali Regional State.

The project which took three years for completion has unveiled a new terminal building having a total built-up area of 3,500sq, a new apron having a capacity to handle four De Havilland Q400 or B737 aircraft at a time, ancillary buildings such as airport rescue and firefighting station, water reservoir, and parking areas among others.

Regarding the inauguration of the new passenger terminal, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “We are truly pleased with the launching of Gode Ugaas Miraad Airport Terminal building and aircraft parking with taxiway construction project as it will upgrade the airport experience of our passengers traveling to/from the city of Gode. It is also a step forward in the work we do to elevate our domestic airport facilities to a higher level. The inauguration of this new terminal showcases our commitment to enhance our domestic operations alongside our international ones. Gode will neither be the only nor the last airport we will work on constructing and/or renovating. Construction of similar airport terminal is progressing well at Jinka, Kombolcha, Goba/Robe and Bahir Dar airports. It is with great honor and pleasure that we work on these projects and play our part in our country’s tourism and socio-economic growth.”

The new state of the art airport terminal is equipped with the latest technology airport facility amenities including a solar system to allow for a smooth and convenient travel via the airport.

Ethiopian Airlines plays a significant role in regional connectivity with its more than 22 destinations in the country. Ethiopian Airlines operates daily flights to/from Gode. Gode being the third airport in Somali Regional State next to Jigjiga and Kebridahar, passengers can travel between Jigjiga and Gode directly without having to transit via Addis Ababa. Gode Airport has been among the airports that Ethiopian has taken a project on to enhance the facilities.

Since the acquisition of the Ethiopian Airports Enterprise by Ethiopian Airlines Group as a Strategic Business Unit (SBU) in 2017, Ethiopian Airlines Group has taken over the administrative role including construction and renovation projects of airports in the country.