Ethiopian Airlines to Resume Direct Flights to Bangui, Central African Republic

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the fastest-growing global airline brand and the continent’s largest airline, is pleased to announce that it will start thrice weekly passenger services to Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR), as of November 15, 2023.

Bangui is not only the capital, but it’s also the largest city of the Central African Republic (CAR), and it serves as an important part of the country. The flight to Bangui will be operated on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Regarding the commencement of the flight Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “We are excited to add Central African Republic to our vast African and global network. With the new services, our esteemed customers to and from Bangui, will enjoy our renowned, award-winning services. The flights will have significant contribution in strengthening the socio-economic activities between Addis Ababa and Bangui and beyond. Now it is not only Addis Ababa that we link Bangui with, but we have connected the Central African Republic (CAR) to our more than 130 international destinations across five continents. With this travel option, Bangui will have a great opportunity to bolster its bilateral ties with the rest of the world. As a true pan Africa carrier, Ethiopian will continue to expand its flights in Africa.”

Ethiopian Airlines, as can be recalled, has been familiar with the Central African Republic market as it served the route between 2010 and 2015. The new connectivity will, therefore, give passengers seamless flight options to more than 150 passenger and cargo international and domestic Ethiopian destinations aboard its more than 140 modern aircraft.

For more at: www.ethiopianairlines.com