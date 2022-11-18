est, the signature restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi again earns a Michelin Star

Announced on November 15, 2022, this year’s edition of the Michelin Guide Tokyo once again awarded a coveted star to est, the signature French restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi.

est is led by the culinary vision of Chef Guillaume Bracaval, who honed his craft in the Michelin-starred establishments of Paris, with luminaries such as Chef Alain Passard, Chef Christian Le Squer and Chef Bernard Pacaud.

“My team and I would like to thank the Michelin Guide for this honour,” says Chef Guillaume. “Along with upholding the highest standards of culinary excellence, we are on a mission to create a more harmonious relationship between food and nature.”

Regional Vice President and General Manager Andrew De Brito also expresses his delight: “In just two years, est has become a must-visit for gastronomes in Tokyo – an incredible achievement given the city’s highly competitive dining landscape. Thank you to our guests and partners, without whom none of this would be possible.”

Rooted in Japan’s Natural Abundance

Soaring high above Tokyo’s financial centre, est serves contemporary French cuisine shaped by the Japanese terroir. The team sources 95 percent of ingredients locally, from independent farmers, fishermen and foragers across the country.

Reflecting Japan’s micro-seasons, est’s degustation menus are designed around exemplary seasonal produce – from fresh-caught fish supplied by a fisherman on Kyushu island, to more than fifty varieties of citrus grown on a farm in Wakayama prefecture. High-quality meat and seafood products, such as wagyu and sea urchin, are procured responsibly from Japanese producers, while specialty items such as truffle and caviar are imported from France.

The icing on the cake arrives in the form of creative desserts by Pastry Chef Michele Abbatemarco. Each sweet treat is composed with artisanal products such as wasanbon (Japanese sugar) and kanten (seaweed jelly), plus a variety of fresh fruits. The beverage menu offers a selection of Japanese still and sparkling waters, along with locally produced wines.