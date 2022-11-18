Football fans won’t miss a moment of the action with Emirates ice

Emirates multi award-winning inflight entertainment system ice won’t be letting football fans down this winter, as all FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™matches will be aired live on Sport 24 onboard the aircraft, as well as in the A380 onboard lounges, and across dedicated Emirates airport lounges – ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

More than 200 Emirates aircraft are equipped with live TV, featuring dedicated sports channels - Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra. Kicking off on 20 November, Emirates passengers will be able to watch all FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on Sport 24 via ice, including the highly anticipated final on the 18 December.

Prior to boarding a flight, Emirates passengers can also watch live match action in dedicated lounges. Emirates Lounges are ideal places to relax and refresh before a flight and are accessible on a complimentary basis to First and Business Class passengers, as well as Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members. Silver members can also avail complimentary access to the Emirates Business Class lounge, in Dubai. Premium Economy and Economy Class passengers can also pay to access the lounge and enjoy the matches with a cold beverage and unlimited snacks. Emirates lounges offer a range of luxuries for travellers from generous buffet dining with regionally inspired cuisine and healthy options, to self-serve alcohol stations, showers, free Wi-Fi, and a private business centre.

On Sports 24, fans can also watch live matches from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, and the Asian Football Championship. Sport 24 also airs top international sporting events including the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup, International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup, the Olympic Games, National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), major golf championships, tennis grand slams plus sailing, horse-racing, and motorsports. Passengers can view full match schedules in advance and plan their viewing on https://www.emirates.com.

Recognised as the best inflight entertainment system in the world by multiple travel and aviation entities, ice was recently awarded ‘Passenger Choice Award for Best Global Entertainment’ at APEX 2023 and for the 17th consecutive time, ‘World’s Best Inflight Entertainment’ at Skytrax 2022. Emirates passengers in all classes can browse the world class entertainment library with over 5,000 channels of on demand entertainment, over 1,700 movies and 1,500 hours of TV, live news, as well as music, podcasts and audiobooks across 45 languages.