British Airways to trial IATA Travel Pass

British Airways will begin trialling the IATA Travel Pass on flights from Heathrow to Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland from this week.

The app can be downloaded onto a mobile device directly from the app store.

Once downloaded, customers will create a secure account and will be presented with the entry requirements for their destination.

British Airways’ customers can then book a Covid-19 test with an approved provider and the results will be automatically uploaded into the app by the laboratory.

The app then checks that a customer meets the entry requirements for their destination and will then notify the customer to let them know that they are ready to travel.

Sean Doyle, British Airways chief executive, said “We are committed to exploring ways to ensure that the customer journey is as frictionless as possible and sharing our learnings to help the travel industry take off again.

“We know that digital travel passes are part of the solution and they will also play a key role in offering those travelling the reassurance they need before they arrive at the airport.

“We hope to be able to offer a customer-friendly digital option for every British Airways international route that requires proof of government mandated Covid status documentation.”

British Airways is also currently trialling digital travel app, VeriFLY, on routes to the US, France, Ireland, Barbados, Bahamas and Canada, as well as all inbound international flights.