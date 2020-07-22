London City to welcome Frankfurt flights in September

London City Airport and Lufthansa have announced that flights between central London and Frankfurt will resume at the start of September.

The German airline will commence two flights a day between the two global financial centres from Monday, September 7th.

London City Airport head of aviation, Anne Doyere, said: “The resumption of our Frankfurt route is a significant milestone for London City Airport and a positive sign for the UK’s and Europe’s economic recovery, restoring a very popular connection between two of the world’s most important financial centres.

“We have already seen demand from passengers to travel, especially for a summer holiday after months of lockdown.

“As restrictions continue to ease, with businesses increasing activity and more people getting back to work, we anticipate demand for business travel on routes such as this will grow as we head into the autumn.

“Lufthansa’s decision to resume this route with twice-daily flights demonstrates their confidence in that too.”

She added: “We are working with all of our airline partners to re-establish other important and popular routes as soon as possible, to provide the fast and convenient connectivity needed to recover from the impact of the coronavirus.”

Lufthansa will initially operate two flights a day between London City Airport and Frankfurt, offering passengers the opportunity to connecting into the airline’s wider international route network from its Frankfurt hub.

When combined with its subsidiaries, Lufthansa is the second largest airline in Europe in terms of passengers carried.