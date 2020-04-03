Emirates to relaunch limited schedule

Emirates has received approval from authorities in the United Arab Emirates to carry passengers on a limited number of routes.

Effective Monday, flights will commence from Dubai to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels and Zurich.

The carrier, which suspended the majority of its operations last month, will offer four flights a week to London Heathrow, and three flights a week to the other cities.

Operating from Dubai International airport Terminal 2 until further notice, these flights will only carry outbound passengers from the UAE.

Emirates - which earlier received the financial backing of the Dubai government - will also carry belly-hold cargo in both directions, supporting trade and communities with the transport of essential goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chief executive, Emirates Group, said: “These initial passenger services, although limited to travellers who meet the entry requirements set by the destination countries, will be welcomed by our customers seeking to return home to their countries and families.”

He added: “While we hope to resume full operations as soon as possible, we acknowledge the challenges faced by many cities in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Our network can only be restored with the easing of travel restrictions, and we maintain close contact with all authorities for latest updates.

“We are working closely with the authorities to resume our services, keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of our crew and customers at every step of the journey.

“We continuously review the situation and will announce any additional services as they become available.”

Emirates will operate a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on these routes, offering seats in business and economy class.

For health and safety reasons, the carrier will operate a modified in-flight service programme on these flights.

Magazines and other print reading material will not be available, and while food and beverages will continue to be offered on board, packaging and presentation will be modified to reduce contact during meal service.

All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey.