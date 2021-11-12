Emirates Skywards partners with Expo 2020 for prize draw

Expo 2020 visitors have been eagerly collecting stamps from the 192 country pavilions at the event, and now, many are in with a chance to visit the amazing countries in person through a special raffle to win one million Emirates Skywards miles.

A host of exciting prizes, including a brand-new Nissan X-Terra SUV, are also on offer as part of the Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World draw that encourages people to visit as many Country Pavilions as possible.

Visiting is even easier this month, with a new November Weekday Pass now on offer for AED 45.

Providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy all of the entertainment on site, the pass is valid for one-day visits from Sunday to Thursday.

Afternoon and evening visitors can look forward to a vast array of talent.

To enter, visitors have to pick up an Expo 2020 Dubai Stamp Card from booths around the Expo 2020 site and collect a minimum of 50 stamps from Country Pavilions.

A total of 50 stamps equals one entry apiece for the Weekly Draw and Grand Prize Draw; 100 stamps allows one Weekly and two Grand Prize entries; 150 stamps provides one Weekly and three Grand Prize entries; and 192 stamps (the total number of nations participating at Expo 2020) is rewarded with one Weekly and four Grand Prize entries.

Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World Weekly Draw winners will be announced every Sunday during the raffle’s duration, while the Grand Prize Draw results will be announced on December 12th.

Entries are limited to one Stamp Card per person, and completed entries can be dropped at key booths around the Expo site.