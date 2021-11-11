Amadeus signs Delta distribution deal

Amadeus and Delta Air Lines have announced a new global distribution agreement, providing travellers with a full range of options via the Amadeus Travel Platform for enhanced retailing.

Through this new value-based distribution agreement, Amadeus-connected travel sellers will have access to the full range of Delta’s products thanks to an optimised shopping display that provides expanded product options on all flights including attributes and ancillary services.

This expands customer choice and allows the airline, and its travel agency partners, to deliver more value and relevant content for travellers.

“We commend Amadeus for its commitment to innovation.

“Aligning the travel distribution ecosystem with value-creation and shopping display improvements that will benefit all customers in their channels of choice,” said Jeff Lobl, managing director of global distribution, Delta Air Lines.

“This agreement completes the transformation of Delta’s distribution partnerships as we work together to elevate the customer experience in our indirect channels.”

The Amadeus Travel Platform offers the broadest range of content across multiple channels so travel sellers and buyers can easily shop, sell and service unique offers from Delta through a range of front-end solutions, including Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, Amadeus Web Services and the Cytric self-booking and expense solution.

“We are pleased to continue this collaboration with Delta, further solidifying our long-standing partnership to power great journeys together.

“As we navigate through Covid-19 and look to rebuild travel for the future, bringing back traveller confidence will be key.

“Together we are working towards these goals by modernising the shopping experience and creating more value for travel sellers and travellers through Amadeus’ advanced distribution solutions”, said Javier Laforgue, executive vice president, air distribution, Amadeus.