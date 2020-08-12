Emirates rebuilds connections to Pakistan

Emirates has announced it will increase its passenger services to Pakistan, offering customers enhanced connectivity to over 70 destinations within its current network, via Dubai.

The airline is set to ramp up its flight frequency to/from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Sialkot, as well as resume passenger services to Peshawar.

Emirates will now offer customers 53 weekly flights to Pakistan, which will increase to 60 weekly flights starting August 16th.

All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.

The airline will operate 21 weekly flights to Karachi (increased to 28 weekly flights starting August 16th); ten weekly flights to Islamabad; seven weekly flights to Sialkot; ten weekly flights to Lahore; and five weekly flights to Peshawar.

From the UK, Emirates Airline is currently operating 32 flights per week to Dubai – providing passengers with access to its expanding network.

Flights include three daily from London Heathrow, one daily from Manchester, and four weekly from Glasgow.

Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements.