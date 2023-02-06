Emirates ‘puts the love on top’ this Valentine’s Day

Love is a many-splendored thing at Emirates this February 14, as passengers are set to enjoy sweet treats onboard, a range of love-themed decadent desserts in the lounges, exquisite rosé champagne, tempting gift-giving offers, and an array of romantic movies and music.

This February, love is in the air on ice as Emirates passengers can immerse themselves in feel-good movies, such as 2022 romantic comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’, starring Hollywood heartthrobs Julia Roberts and George Clooney. There is a selection of more than 70 romantic comedies and dramas available including new releases ‘Meet Cute’ starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson and ‘Ask Me to Dance’, as well as all-time classics ‘When Harry Met Sally’, ‘Bridget Jones Diary’ and ‘The Notebook’. Amidst a huge library of TV series, passengers can choose from bingeable box sets including modern mini-series like ‘The Pursuit of Love’ (2021), or period romance dramas like ‘Emma’ and ‘Sense and Sensibility’.

Seductive soundtracks are already curated onboard ice with the ‘Love Is in The Air’ playlist and ‘Romantic Moments;’ a handpicked selection of classic love songs featuring Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Ed Sheeran, Diana Ross, Roberta Flack and many more. Before a flight, passengers can even browse and pre-select their movies, TV shows or music playlists on the Emirates app, which can be synced to ice from the moment of boarding.

On Valentine’s Day, onboard passengers in all classes will be treated to luscious brownies or red velvet cupcakes adorned with red and pink hearts, in their own Emirates mini giftbox, while red mood lighting lights up the aircraft. From the 13-15 February, Emirates Lounges worldwide will raise the romance with a beautiful array of themed treats, from chocolate hearts to Valentine’s mud cake, and chocolate covered strawberries.

In the Emirates Lounges of Dubai, First Class passengers can order velvety pistachio and strawberry cake or succulent raspberry tonka fondant, while Business Class customers can spoil themselves with a strawberry and yuzu Valentine’s tartlet or a fragrant hibiscus, strawberry, and almond mousse. Both First and Business Class passengers can toast the most romantic day of the year with Moët Rosé Impérial Champagne, a radiant and romantic expression of the signature Moët & Chandon style, or visit Emirates dedicated old-fashioned ice cream cart to enjoy homemade strawberry cheesecake ice cream and raspberry and rose sorbet. The complimentary Costa Coffee café in the lounges will serve heart-shaped donuts, while Dilmah tea has created an array of special tea blends for the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emirates passengers can gift their loved ones with special shopping offers on EmiratesRED and buy any two fragrances to get USD 15 off, on brands including Amouage, Givenchy, YSL, Roja parfums, Versace, Cartier, and Hermes. Passengers can also save up to 15% when buying two products from the same brand, including Cerruti watches, Benefit cosmetics, Elizabeth Arden beauty, Clogau jewellery and more. EmiratesRED.com pre-order service is also available on most flights, where passengers can shop from 21 days up to 40 hours before their flight, browse a wide range of exclusive products – some of which are not available onboard. Passengers need to provide their flight details during checkout, and the orders are delivered by cabin crew directly to the passenger’s seat inflight for an unforgettable gifting experience.

Emirates Skywards members can earn even more Miles this Valentine’s Day by shopping at popular retail brands across the UAE, UK, and USA. With thousands of brands on skywardsmilesmall.com including Farfetch, Harvey Nichols, Sephora and more than 150 designer fashion brands in Bicester Village such as Ted Baker, Mulberry, Pandora and more. Members can also book a romantic getaway with EmiratesSkywardsHotels.com and earn thousands of Miles on stays with Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, and much more. Click here for more information.