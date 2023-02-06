JAL Group Announces FY2023 Summer Schedule on International Network

JAL international routes will expand the supply of passenger flights compared to the FY2022 winter plan, taking into account changes in the environment, such as the relaxation of border measures in various countries after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In particular, on the Haneda route, we will add a second flight on the New York route, increase the number of daily flights on the Singapore route to twice daily, and increase the number of daily flights on the Manila route. As a result, the number of flights on the Haneda route will increase approximately 1.5 times the number before COVID-19. *Excluding routes not announced today.

On Narita routes, we will maintain routes that offer convenient connections to third countries, while continuing

to strengthen our network with North America, Asia, and China, including the three LCCs in our group.

In addition to the Honolulu route from Haneda, Narita, Kansai, and Chubu, we will operate the Narita=Kona route during summer vacation and the Narita=Guam route during Golden Week and summer vacation periods to meet the demand of customers traveling for leisure.

East Asia routes other than Hong Kong, Taipei and Seoul will be announced separately for adjustment.

During the 2023 winter schedule, the first new flagship Airbus A350-1000 in nearly 20 years will be launched on the Haneda=New York route. The sequential introduction of the Airbus A350-1000 will

reduce CO2 emissions and noise compared to conventional aircraft.*

With the introduction of the Airbus A350-1000, we are developing new cabin specifications for

international flights to provide a new unprecedented experience for each and every one of our customers.

(Details will be announced as soon as they are finalized.)

In addition, prior to the launch of Airbus A350-1000 on the Haneda=New York route, we will also enhance

the functions of Haneda Airport and New York John F. Kennedy International Airport, aiming to improve

convenience and comfort in all aspects of travel.

At New York John F. Kennedy International Airport, the existing “Terminal 1"will be relocated to “Terminal 8” used by American Airlines (AA), our joint business partner for trans-Pacific routes, on May 28, 2023.This will shorten the minimum connecting time required for AA-operated flights within the U.S. and to cities in Central and South America.

At Haneda Airport, the international flight Sakura Lounge will be expanded and planned opening in the spring of 2023.The new Sakura Lounge will have approximately 380 seats, which together with the existing Sakura Lounge (403 seats), which was reopened in October 2019, will approximately double the number of seats offered(780 seats).

The new lounge will provide a bright and open space where each and every one of you can relax more comfortably.

JAL will continue to enhance customer convenience and provide safe and secure travel experience.