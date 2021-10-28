Emirates offers Maldives long-term commitment at Expo 2020

Emirates has reaffirmed its long-standing partnership with the Maldives by extending a memorandum of understanding with the ministry of tourism.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chief executive of Emirates Group, met Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, president of the Republic of the Maldives, at the Emirates Pavilion in Expo 2020.

The memorandum was signed by Ahmed Khoory, senior vice president, commercial, west Asia and Indian Ocean at Emirates, and Abdulla Mausoom, minister of tourism for the Maldives.

Thoyyib Mohamed, chief executive of the Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation, was also on hand to sign.

Khoory said: “Maldives is a very integral market in Emirates’ network, and we are very pleased to be renewing our commitment to the island-nation today.

“Emirates has proudly served the country for more than 34 years and we look forward to continue strengthening our long-standing partnership, and to boosting the country’s trade and tourism industry.”

The agreement reaffirms the airline’s commitment to the island-nation and outlines key initiatives to continue supporting the country’s tourism recovery.

Since January, the airline has operated the highest number of passenger flights to the Maldives, connecting 170,000 passengers to the country, from more than 100 destinations including the top markets, United Arab Emirates, Russia, Germany, United States of America and Czech Republic.

Mausoom added: “With over 1,000 flights and visits from 170,000 passenger arrivals to the Maldives this year, Emirates Airline continues to be a very important partner in Maldives Tourism success story.

“The ministry of tourism is confident that this tri-party memorandum between Emirates Airline, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation MMPRC and the Ministry, will connect the Maldives better with UAE and the world, support tourism development and promote tourism.”

Emirates launched operations to the Maldives in 1987, and the airline currently serves the island-nation with 28 weekly flights.