Emirates expands its Bangkok operations with a fourth daily flight

Emirates starts an exciting new year in Thailand as the airline announces adding a fourth flight between Bangkok and Dubai from 1 January 2023, boosting connectivity between the two gateways and providing more options for travellers.

The additional frequency will help serve the increased demand for international travel to and from Bangkok, as Thailand’s travel and tourism sector experience a steep revival.

The additional Emirates flight will be operated by the airline’s flagship Airbus A380. Emirates’ flight EK374 – operated by a 3-class configuration - will depart Dubai at 22.35hrs, arriving in Bangkok at 07.35hrs, the following day. Emirates’ return flight EK377 – operated by a 2-class configuration - will leave Bangkok at 02.00hrs, arriving in Dubai at 06.00hrs. All times are local.

With 28 weekly flights to Bangkok and 14 weekly flights to Phuket, Emirates offers travelers flexible and enhanced connections between Thailand and Dubai, as well as onwards to 130 destinations across 6 continents. Emirates also operates a daily direct flight to Hong Kong from Bangkok.

Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.

The Emirates A380 experience remains highly sought after by travellers for its spacious and comfortable cabins, and signature products that offer travellers the best experiences in the sky like the Onboard Lounge, First Class suites and Shower Spa. The A380 experience is always rounded off by award-winning hospitality, regional culinary creations and authentic tastes, and the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, with more than 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment at every customer’s fingertips.

Customers connecting through Dubai are encouraged to check the latest travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.