London City expands testing facilities ahead of potential summer restart

London City Airport is expanding its testing capabilities with a new, larger facility in partnership with Collinson.

The brand-new facility, located less than a minute from the airport terminal, will be able to administer over 200 tests per hour and will be available to meet increased demand from passengers.

Passengers will be offered a full range of government-approved Covid-19 testing solutions, and for passengers returning from amber list countries, the London City facility will offer a same day Test to Release service.

This will enable passengers who receive a negative test result to end their quarantine on day five.

Passengers heading to ‘green’ and amber’ countries are currently required to take several tests both prior to departure and on arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past few weeks, the number of people taking tests at London City has doubled, showing there is strong acceptance of testing and demand for post-lockdown trips abroad during the summer months.

The investment in a new facility will provide London City with increased testing capacity and the ability to deliver an additional 200-250 tests per hour, in line with expected demand, and current airline schedules.

Tests are available to both passengers flying from the airport and people looking for a convenient London location to take their test, before flying from another airport.

Commenting on the new testing centre and looking ahead to the next government reviews of international travel, Robert Sinclair, chief executive of London City Airport, said: “We still believe there will be a summer getaway, and our investment in this new, larger testing facility is not only testament to that belief, but a demonstration of our commitment to making the London City passenger journey safe, straightforward, and as quick as possible.

“There is no doubt that the next government reviews are of vital importance.

“We need to put in place a framework that enables the reopening of international travel this summer.

“I would urge the government to consider what airports and airlines are doing across the world to keep passengers safe and to look to the many countries across Europe where real progress is being made.

“We believe there is a strong case to expand the Green list in line with the latest scientific data, and recognise the status of vaccinated travellers with reduced testing and quarantine requirements, particularly for arrivals from amber list countries.”