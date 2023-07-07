Emirates celebrates the launch of Premium Economy in Singapore

Product-PremiumEconomyClass-SIN-2-6Jul2023 (L-R) Rashed Alfajeer, Emirates’ Country Manager in Iran & Central Asia, Daniel Ng, Senior Director (Aviation Development Group / Chief Sustainability Officer – CAAS), Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Far East, Jayson Goh, Executive Vice President (Airport Management – CAG), and Rashid Al Ardha, Emirates’ Country Manager in Singapore & Brunei at the launch of Emirates Premium Economy

Emirates yesterday celebrated the launch of its Premium Economy offering in Singapore, with a tour of one of its enhanced four-class A380 aircraft.

The event kicked off at the Emirates Lounge at Changi Airport Terminal 1, after which guests were given a guided tour of the brand new product, as well as the enhanced interior across all cabin classes on board the Emirates A380. Guests took in the highlights of the exclusive premium economy experience that awaits travellers.

On a four-class Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration. In the cabin, every inch of space anticipates customer needs with a generous seat pitch and width for working and relaxing, and customised features that offer function and convenience like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table. The experience is rounded off with expertly curated in-flight amenities, an inventive menu, and extensive beverage options. Emirates Premium Economy is deployed on flights EK 354 and EK 355 between Singapore and Dubai.

Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, the Emirates App, at Emirates sales offices, and via both online and offline travel agents. Travellers are also encouraged to check the Emirates website for the latest travel requirements.