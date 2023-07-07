Country Imposes €36,000 Fine for Playing Music on Beach

Portugal’s beachgoers have been warned they may face fines up to EUR36,000 if their music is too loud.

The National Maritime Authority of the Philippines (AMN) has banned portable speakers that blast out loud music, which disturbs locals and tourists.

The new restrictions come just as the peak tourist season in Portugal’s popular beach destinations is about to begin.

What is the penalty for playing music at the beach in Portugal

The regulation prohibits the “use of sound equipment and noise-generating activities which, under the terms of the law, may cause discomfort”.

Beachgoers who are experiencing noise disturbances can file a complaint with the local Maritime Police for the particular beach.

Individual fines can range from EUR200 to EUR4,000, and for groups they could be between EUR2,000 and EUR36,000 The offending “accessory” - like a speaker for example - can also be confiscated.

In the AMN’s beach directive, there are a number of other activities prohibited on Portugal’s beaches. This includes playing ball games in areas that are not designated, camping outside campsites, and making fires.

Europe is being targeted by disruptive tourists

It’s not the first time that antisocial behavior has been banned on Europe’s beach.

Barcelona, Spain, banned smoking on its beaches last summer to protect beachgoers against second-hand smoke.

Portugal, Croatia and other popular tourist destinations are introducing rules and restrictions to make them more liveable for the locals.

Dubrovnik announced last month plans to install a luggage-drop-off system in the Old Town, which is paved with historic cobblestones. This will reduce the noise caused by suitcases on wheels.

In an effort to control the crowds of tourists at Acropolis, Greece introduced a system of time slots for visitors. Meanwhile, Rome’s Pantheon has recently introduced an entrance fee.

Portugal is one of many countries that tightens restrictions on short-term rental to combat the inflation in housing markets.