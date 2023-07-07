BRITISH AIRWAYS TO OFFER ICE CREAM AND OTHER TREATS FOR CUSTOMERS

British Airways is introducing holiday treats for its customers to enjoy this summer, including refreshing ice-cream, pre-take off bubbles in World Traveller Plus, seasonal menus and brand-new inflight entertainment as part of its ongoing commitment to customers.

From tomorrow, the airline is offering complimentary ice cream on daytime flights departing London Heathrow and London Gatwick before 5pm UK time, partnering with fellow British brand, Jude’s, to offer a range of flavours from very vanilla, strawberries and cream, truly chocolate and salted caramel. The treats, produced less than 60 miles from Heathrow in Hampshire, will be available for customers to enjoy over the coming months when travelling in World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and World Traveller (economy)*.

British Airways is also re-introducing sparkling wine in its World Traveller Plus cabin from mid-July as part of its pre-take off drink offering. Those travelling in Club World (business class) can savour a unique glass of British bubbles during their flight with the Balfour Rosé de Noirs, made only from red grapes. This lighter rosé English Sparkling wine is an exclusive blend for British Airways, making it the perfect tipple ahead of summer travels.

The airline is also introducing a rosé blend for the first time in its First cabin. Whispering Angel’s big brother, Rock Angel is making an appearance on board, with more structure and oaky flavours than its younger sibling. Customers travelling on short-haul flights can also get a taste of Château d’Esclans’ creations, as Whispering Angel’s Provence rosé is now available to pre-purchase through the airline’s newly branded High Life Café** (previously Speedbird Café), giving customers the option to taste a hint of summer whether they are travelling to Europe or further afield.

Customers can also enjoy a range of summer-inspired menus across its cabins, available until September. Travellers in First can choose from lighter dishes including a classic prawn cocktail, grilled fillet of Atlantic halibut and British summer staple, berry bread and butter pudding. Meanwhile those travelling in World Traveller Plus can delve into a fresh calamarata pasta followed by a raspberry panna cotta.

ADVERTISEMENT

British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, Calum Laming, said: “We know that so many of our customers have been looking forward to their summer holidays, so we’ve added these extra touches in time for summer to make their trips even more special.

‘Each and every one of our customers are unique and have their own original reasons for travelling, so our fantastic colleagues will be on hand to bring some summer joy to our customers, whether they’re visiting family, exploring a new part of the world or heading to the beach for a week in the sunshine.”

Elsewhere, British Airways is also kicking off summer with a wide range of seasonal entertainment content, with its brand-new ‘Summer Fun’ category on its inflight entertainment channel for families and children to enjoy at 35,000ft. Blockbuster movies include Mummies, Luca, Avatar: The Way of Water as well as a special Barbie channel.

For sports fans, the airline has also introduced a dedicated ‘Women in Sport’ movie category, with a wide range of sporting highlights, just in time for the football summer season.

British Airways continues to offer customers ‘top tips’ for summer travel to ensure a smoother and more seamless journey, including how to check-in online, advice on what to pack, as well as letting customers know how the airline can help with family travel and requesting additional assistance.

The airline continues to invest and deliver a premium customer experience, and most recently announced plans for an exclusive Whispering Angel rosé bar at its home, Heathrow Terminal 5, for customers to enjoy a refreshing glass of the French tipple at a specially designed bar ahead of their flight.