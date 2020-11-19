Emirates boosts UK connections following quarantine move

Emirates has announced plans to operate its A380 aircraft four times a day to London Heathrow from November 27th and six times a week to Manchester from December 2nd.

The Dubai-based carrier will also increase flights to Birmingham and Glasgow from the current four-a-week to daily services at both cities, from November 27th and December 1st, respectively.

Emirates’ services to Manchester will increase from the current eight-a-week to ten flights per week from December 1st, of which six will be served by an Emirates A380 and four with a Boeing 777-300ER.

At London Heathrow, Emirates’ current twice daily A380 and once daily Boeing 777 flights will become four daily A380 services from November 27th.

The announcement represents a significant expansion of Emirates services to the UK, following the recent establishment of the UK-UAE air travel corridor which has led to increased demand.

Under the air travel corridor, travellers entering the UK from the United Arab Emirates will no longer be required to quarantine, which is a boon for travellers.

In the other direction, UK travellers heading to Dubai can opt to do their Covid-19 PCR tests 96 hours in advance of their flight, or to do the test on arrival in Dubai, adding to the ease of travel.

The airline has also announced it will deploy additional A380 services to Moscow from the current two-a-week, to a daily service from November 25th.

Emirates’ enhanced services to Moscow will also meet increased demand from travellers seeking to holiday in Dubai, or at popular island destinations within easy reach through Dubai, such as the Maldives.