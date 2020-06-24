Emirates A380 to return to London in July

Emirates will begin operations onboard its A380 aircraft on July 15th.

The carrier will initially serve travellers on flights to London Heathrow and Paris.

This marks the return of Emirates’ flagship aircraft on scheduled services since the pandemic forced the temporary grounding of the airline’s passenger fleet in March.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates chief operating officer, said: “The A380 remains a popular aircraft amongst our customers and it offers many unique on-board features.

“We are delighted to bring it back into the skies to serve our customers on flights to London and Paris from July 15th, and we are looking forward to gradually introduce our A380 into more destinations according to the travel demand on specific destinations.”

The return of the A380 follows the resumption of Emirates’ B777 300ER flights to and from Manchester and London Heathrow, and the announcement that Dubai will re-open to business and leisure visitors from July 7th.

The reopening of Dubai will see new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of travellers and communities.

In addition, Emirates has announced that it will commence flights for travellers to Dhaka (from June 24th), and Munich (from July 15th), adding to its growing network.

Emirates currently offers flights to over 40 cities, with safe and convenient connections to, from, and through its Dubai hub for customers travelling between the Asia Pacific, the Gulf, Europe and the Americas.

More information on where the carrier currently operated can be seen here.