easyJet to return to Sharm el Sheikh this summer

easyJet will resume flights to Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt for the first time since November 2015.

Following the recent lifting of government restrictions on UK flights to Sharm el Sheikh, easyJet will offer two flights a week to the famous Red Sea destination commencing on June 7th from Manchester and September 30th from Gatwick.

Both year-round services go on sale today.

With Egypt proving popular in the north-west, the airline is also extending its winter flights to Hurghada from Manchester.

The route will operate year-round, three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays with the first flight departing on June 1st.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager, easyJet, said: “We are looking forward to operating these flights this summer and adding them to an ever-growing range of great destinations for our customers.

“The resumption of services to Sharm el Sheikh and year-round flights to Hurghada are both fantastic destinations for both summer and winter sun, with stunning beaches boasting crystal clear waters and great diving and marine life to explore, we know they will once again be a popular choice for our customers.”